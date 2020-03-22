Here is how #India celebrates the valiant efforts of its essential service personnel



We all thank you for your efforts



#5baje5minute #My14ForIndia pic.twitter.com/IiMsRd86C1 — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2020

During his live address to the nation telecast on March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to Indians to step out in their balconies at 5 PM on Sunday and clap and bang on their utensils for five minutes to thank the medical professionals, essential services providers, and other frontline workers who have continued their services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only did many residents of urban India do as Modi had requested, but they also flooded social media with videos. In many cases the participants also ignored the imperative for social distancing and stepped out in groups to dance and celebrate. Here are a few videos from across the country.

आज इस बात की भी पुष्टि हो गई कि मेरे पड़ोस तथा बगल के मोहल्ले में गजब मूर्ख रहते हैं। pic.twitter.com/tBs1TsnSlR — Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) March 22, 2020

Lmaaao clowns GET BACK INSIDE pic.twitter.com/WdjABvw1fr — Krish (@thekrishtening) March 22, 2020

Never forget that we are a country which poured litres of milk on stone idols when we were told that our Ganpati Bappa is thirsty. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/P8CzfvgpsZ — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) March 22, 2020

Visuals from #Rajasthan



Men, women , children come out on streets of Jaipur to support unsung heroes of our society



In the backdrop of iconic hawa mahal chant slogans #CoronaBhagao #ThaliBajao #JantaCurfew #JantaCurfewChallenge#Covid_19india #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/x7smbL17hD — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) March 22, 2020

Rukna kab hai nahi bataya gaya hai kya logon ko?

Asking for a few friends. And they started 10 mins early. pic.twitter.com/16v4hljn62 — Upmanyu (@upmanyutrivedi) March 22, 2020