With migrant labors who have to come back now for there is no work because of Corona, how will the govt of Jharkhand ensure that they will have income sources. Time to amp up social security in Jharkhand in the light of Corona? @HemantSorenJMM @DC_Ranchi pic.twitter.com/HgCmyG5kdi — Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (@JharkhandJanad1) March 23, 2020

There is no bus available. People had to arrange pvt vehicles at 7k rupees. Police stopped them from moving without providing any tangible answer. What are these people supposed to do? @HemantSorenJMM @DC_Ranchi pic.twitter.com/AdNyuMtiGv — Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (@JharkhandJanad1) March 23, 2020

Migrant labourers working in Jharkhand are having a tough time getting back to their hometowns in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has rendered thousands of labourers jobless.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, a coalition of progressive organisations, one worker alleged that police officers are offering to take people to their hometowns for a hefty charge.

Many of these labourers attempted to leave the state as soon as the news of trains and inter-state buses being suspended spread. A few of them reached Ranchi with the hope of catching trains or buses to their hometowns but were unable to do so.

Labourers also alleged that they were not paid their salaries before they left. The workers stated that the administration is not helping them at all and making no arrangements to help them reach their homes.