Coronavirus: These men took a cowdung bath to 'fight COVID-19 bacteria' in Karnataka In Hiriyur, Karnataka, a group of men and boys dunked themselves in water mixed with cowdung, hoping to 'cure all ailments, every disease'. Scroll Staff An hour ago These guys are taking dips in cow dung water. To fight corona "bacteria". 🤦 pic.twitter.com/8Eb3lvVn6i— Brut India (@BrutIndia) March 22, 2020 Also watch Glimpses of the cow urine party hosted by Hindu Mahasabha leader to counter coronavirus