The Doc Emrick windshield wiper play-by-play we didn’t know we needed!



AMAZING. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FRvuDwkliJ — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 23, 2020

With Covid-19 pandemic causing numerous sporting events, including the Olympic Games, to be suspended or postponed, sports commentators are bored and without work.

So some of them began doing what they do best, giving play-by-play commentaries of the most humdrum activities. For instance, ice-hockey commentator Mike Emrick held forth on a man installing a windshield wiper (above).

American sportscaster Joe Buck commentated on a video of his wife and little son mock-fighting and invited others to send home videos he could work on.

Some of the funniest home video commentary has been done by Josh Lewin. Here’s Lewin doing a commentary on himself while he has icecream with his wife having gone to bed.

The great @joshlewinstuff with another #PlayByPlayofAnythingAtAll, as he broadcasts his own ice cream serving last night pic.twitter.com/yStTZ5F8oK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 23, 2020

Re-sending the original viral one too. (Sorry about the word "viral.") If this ends up on @SportsCenter do NOT blame my excellent friends @DavePasch @BillWalton or @jasonbenetti, they just work there. #PlayByPlayOfAnythingAtAll pic.twitter.com/TARRZkJAHd — Josh Lewin (@joshlewinstuff) March 21, 2020

That's a wrap for 3/20- enjoy viewer submission "PB&J." Not quite @UCLAMBB taking down a 6-seed today as planned, but ya do what ya gotta do these days, amarite? Stay safe, stay strong and be good to each other, guys! #PlayByPlayOfAnythingAtAll pic.twitter.com/PrgNPTaFLw — Josh Lewin (@joshlewinstuff) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, British sportscaster Nick Heath stepped outside, adding some freshness to the incoming commentary content.