Lockdown scenes: How some Indians are observing social distancing while waiting outside shops
Some shops and their customers are trying to follow the norms.
As India entered a 21-day lockdown starting March 25, some grocery stores – which have been allowed to remain open – devised ways to function while enabling customers to observe the norms of social distancing.
Many shops providing essential products have been telling customers to queue up and maintain a distance with one another. In videos and photos posted on social media, customers are seen standing on marks especially drawn on the ground so that they are not in physical proximity.