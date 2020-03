@MoHFW_INDIA @narendramodi @MP_MyGov

Essentials services(Groceries,Milk, vegeies,etc) are forced to closure in Gwalior,MP by Police. They are not properly educated about the underlying statement of Lockdown which allows them to be open from 6am-12pm.Harrassment #21daysLockdown pic.twitter.com/sW0c9kOU6b