Around the Web Caught on camera in Goa: CRPF officers hit people on the road with sticks, make them hop like frogs The video appears to have been recorded from a balcony in Panaji. Scroll Staff 8 hours ago View this post on Instagram How CRPF keeps the 'peace' in Panaji. Remember this. #crpf #crpfindia #goa #coronaindia A post shared by Sudeep Chakravarti (@sudeepchakravarti) on Mar 29, 2020 at 3:44am PDT