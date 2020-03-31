Coronavirus: Kerala sprayed migrants with soap and water, not disinfectant, claims fire department
The Kerala government was accused of doing what the UP government did to migrant labourers returning home.
After a video of migrant labourers who arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly being sprayed with disinfectant went viral on Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Amit Malviya tweeted a similar video from Kerala. “All the outrage is reserved for UP, because a saffron-clad monk of the BJP is the chief minister and is doing a good job,” Malviya wrote.
The fire department in Kerala, however, said that the spray they used was a mixture of soap and water, NDTV reported. Almost a week ago, around 40 people were sprayed with a liquid at a checkpost on the Kerala-Karnataka border in Muthanga, the report added.
“This was being done irrespective of religion, caste or background, as a strong precautionary measure since Wayanad at that time did not have even one case,” a police official was quoted as saying.