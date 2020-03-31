The exodus of migrant labourers from different parts of India towards their hometowns is a crisis that continues to worsen by the day. In another distressing video tweeted by election strategist Prashant Kishor, migrant labourers were seen locked up in a cell after arriving in Bihar.

In the video, migrant labourers are seen crying and requesting to be let out. “I have come here from Ahmedabad,” a weeping man said. “They have been saying since morning that they will let us go but they have not.”

Migrant labourers have been the worst hit during the 21-day nationwide lockdown that came into effect on March 25.