Viral Video Coronavirus: This NHS worker got a heartwarming standing ovation from her family after her shift An expression of gratitude to those risking their lives to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago An NHS nurse working during the coronavirus outbreak received a standing ovation from her family as she returned home from a shift #thankyouNHS pic.twitter.com/hryOTrMLvp— The Guardian (@guardian) March 31, 2020 Also watch Coronavirus: Doctor weeps as he has to stop his son from hugging him when he gets home