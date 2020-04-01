While we're all in quarantine due to coronavirus, Ronaldinho's life in a Paraguayan prison really doesn't seem so bad... pic.twitter.com/bs2X94reqX — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) March 30, 2020

Brazil footballing great Ronaldinho is enjoying life even behind the bars as he continues to be in pre-trial detention in a Paraguay prison cell over a fake passport investigation.

The former Fifa World Cup winner, who recently turned 40, was arrested alongside his brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira last month for entering Paraguay using fake passports.

Although Ronaldinho’s lawyers continue to fight for his release, Ronaldinho showed his skills with the ball as he played a game of footvolley with his inmates in prison. He looked tired at one point but his feet have still not lost their magic touch.