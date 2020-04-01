Ahmedabad police at work. Krishnanagar PI Vishnu Chaudhary along with other policemen are seen toppling vegetable-laden lorries. @dgpgujarat has instructed to suspend the policemen involved in this incident immediately. pic.twitter.com/myf3YPuUuV — Jignesh (@thisisjignesh) March 31, 2020

A police officer, inspector VR Chaudhary of Krishnanagar in Ahmedabad, Gujarat was suspended after a video of his team toppling vegetable carts went viral on social media, television channel Sandesh News reported.

In the video, policemen are seen toppling vegetable carts and chasing vendors away by threatening them with their sticks. Reports of police atrocities on suppliers of essential services have surfaced from various parts of the country during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.