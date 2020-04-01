Crowds make social distancing impossible as Samajwadi Part MLA distributes rations in Bijnor, UP
SP MLA Manoj Paras’s associates were seen tossing bags of rations across a gate.
A rations-distributing exercise by Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Paras in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district threw caution over social distancing to the wind when a huge crowd gathered at the venue on March 25, Hindi news portal Patrika reported. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.
In the video, Paras’s associates are seen tossing bags of rations towards the crowd, over a gate. The incident took place at Goyal College in the district, the report added.