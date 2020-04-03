Kolkata Police sing version of hit song ‘Bela Bose’ and ‘We Shall Overcome’ to send lockdown message
The crowd waved lit up mobiles and joined in.
A few officers from the Gariahat police station of South Kolkata sang Anjan Dutt’s hit song Bela Bose, but changed the lyrics to reflect the theme of surviving the ongoing 21-day lockdown with hope. The fresh lyrics were reportedly written by Sergeant Debashish Mukhopadhyay, according to Sangbad Pratidin.
Other officers of Kolkata Police singing Pete Seeger’s We Shall Overcome at a residential neighbourhood on Wednesday, presumably inspired by videos of the police in Spain singing and dancing to spread cheer during a lockdown.