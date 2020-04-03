This was a video shared on WhatsApp.

I’m suddenly feeling so proud of the singing prowess of Kolkata Police. Can compete with those Italian hunks, no? pic.twitter.com/UiCmYLR6TQ — Soma Ghosh (@Soma_G) April 2, 2020

A few officers from the Gariahat police station of South Kolkata sang Anjan Dutt’s hit song Bela Bose, but changed the lyrics to reflect the theme of surviving the ongoing 21-day lockdown with hope. The fresh lyrics were reportedly written by Sergeant Debashish Mukhopadhyay, according to Sangbad Pratidin.

An initiative by Gariahat PS to cheer up the citizens in times of crisis alongwith spreading awareness. #FightCoronaTogether #StayHomeStaySafe #WeCareWeDare @KolkataPolice pic.twitter.com/0kgIqoZbON — DC SED Kolkata Police (@KPSoutheastDiv) April 2, 2020

Other officers of Kolkata Police singing Pete Seeger’s We Shall Overcome at a residential neighbourhood on Wednesday, presumably inspired by videos of the police in Spain singing and dancing to spread cheer during a lockdown.