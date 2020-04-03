Play

Cardiologist KK Aggarwal, a former national president of the Indian Medical Association, has justified Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light lamps, candles, or flashlights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday with a strange cocktail of pseudoscience and so-called yogic principles.

In a video (above), Aggarwal claimed that Modi’s call is based on the principle of “collective consciousness” listed in Yoga Vasistha.

“The power to heal the ACE2 receptors in our bodies lies in the collective consciousness, based on the quantum principle of Ritambhara Prajna,” he said. “If we collectively think about the coronavirus not depositing on our ACE2 receptors, then collective consciousness will make sure that this happens.”

The Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or the ACE2 receptor is known to be the entry receptor for the novel coronavirus.

Aggarwal also invoked quantum physics and string theory by name to assert that “...everything will unite together to work.”

The video was tweeted out very briefly by MyGovIndia, a Government of India website, before being deleted.

Here’s another version of the video.