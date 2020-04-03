#WATCH "We'd been working on screening of contacts for last 4 days.But what we saw y'day we'd not seen earlier.We sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared," says Dr Zakiya Sayed who was pelted with stones by locals in Indore's Tatpatti Bakhal area y'day pic.twitter.com/XxtS6hgkBl — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

A day after residents of a locality in Indore attacked the members of a medical team who had gone to the area to screen people for Covid-19, the doctors returned to work, saying that they would “not be scared”.

On April 1, residents of Tat Patti Bakhal in Indore attacked a team of doctors who had gone there to screen people after two positive cases were reported from the locality. Fifty-four families in the area have been quarantined, NDTV reported.

“We had been working on the screening of contacts for the last four days,” Dr Zakiya Sayed, who was attacked with stones in Indore, told news agency ANI. “But what we saw yesterday, we had not seen it earlier. We sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared,”

Famous poet Rahat Indori also reacted to the attack on doctors, saying that the entire country was wondering what had happened to the residents of a city as well-behaved as Indore.