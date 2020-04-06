Viral Video Watch: The Undertaker returns to ‘Wrestlemania 36’ to take on AJ Styles The two battled it out in what was called a ‘boneyard match’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The legacy continues. @WWE superstar The @Undertaker walked out to “Now That We’re Dead” on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/mC4hCGLpOm— Metallica (@Metallica) April 5, 2020 The #Deadman rises. #Undertaker #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/LPToSahsME— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020 "This is what you asked for, right?" - #Undertaker@AJStylesOrg #WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/moGhONZeWH— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020 We thought we were ready for this #BoneyardMatch. We were 𝘴𝘰,𝘴𝘰 wrong. #WrestleMania #Undertaker @LukeGallowsWWE @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/FCFlUhTIZC— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. WWE wrestling Read Comments Print