Around the Web Watch: Rousing solo bhangra dance to bagpipe music from Canada's snow-clad Yukon What's more, the performers ensured social distancing. Scroll Staff An hour ago In the Yukon wilderness, Jordan Lincez is my nearest neighbour. He is an educator and also plays bagpipes. We decided to combine bhangra to bagpipe tunes while keeping 'social distancing' intact. pic.twitter.com/M3DcQ52g5f— Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) April 5, 2020