Lockdown: Maharashtra BJP MLA booked for organising ration-distribution drive in Wardha
The incident was in violation of the lockdown and the government ban on large gatherings.
A case was registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra MLA Dadarao Keche after hundreds of people gathered at his house in Wardha during a ration-distribution drive on April 5, NDTV reported. This was a violation of the 21-day nationwide lockdown put in place on March 25.
“We lodged an offence after we received a notice from the district administration,” a local police officer was quoted as saying. “We have initiated our inquiry and started recording statements of witnesses.”