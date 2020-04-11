Around the Web Watch: In Philadelphia, policemen pull a rider off a bus because he was not wearing a mask It’s the same story everywhere. Scroll Staff An hour ago This is a video out of Philadelphia.These police are throwing this man off of a SEPTA bus because he refused to wear a mask.That is the “crime” that he committed.The United States of America: 2020. pic.twitter.com/KXr5SGBx6K— #AMPFEST2020 ~ MIAMI, FLORIDA ~ OCTOBER 8 - 11 (@AMPFEST_USA) April 10, 2020 throwing off riders for not having masks. Are masks a requirement for riders? this dude's not wearing one pic.twitter.com/2IXtnI5dkO— Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. coronavirus masks Read Comments Print