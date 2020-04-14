Around the Web Watch: This child does not want to step out of the house because of ‘Modi uncle’s lockdown’ The video was posted by actor Anupam Kher on Twitter. Scroll Staff An hour ago A friend shared this video which is a MUST share one. This young chap has really taken the #Lockdown very seriously because #ModiUncle said so. You will love his cuteness as well as his commitment. Thank you my young friend!! You are the BESTEST!! 😍👏 #ModiUncle @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/svMjDHSMpk— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 13, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lockdown children Read Comments Print