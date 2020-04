y’a un ZÈBRE dans la ville de mon pote 😭😭 ça a changé le 94 pic.twitter.com/II77bSYkBQ — لارا • Lara (@laramenepas_) April 10, 2020

Animals like zebras, deer, and horses have been spotted roaming on the streets of Paris and its outskirts. United Press International reported that the zebra and the horses had escaped from an “outdoor enclosure at the Badin circus” close to the Ormesson-sur-Marne suburb of Paris, while the deer were spotted on a street in Boissy-Saint-Léger.

@milton_damian @gdmorewood @Andylowarousal since you all love animals check this out. Yesterday in the outskirts of Paris. Boissy Saint Léger. pic.twitter.com/LRUcK4RldU — androidvim (@androidvim) April 13, 2020