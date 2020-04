A day after writing a letter that he can't fight state propaganda alone, writer Anand Teltumbde left Rajgruha, to surrender b4 NIA at Cumballa Hill. He askd for mask, maintained calm posture. He was accompanied by wife, Prakash Ambedkar, Kapil Patil. @writemeenal @MumbaiMirror pic.twitter.com/VwpDE9rSlt