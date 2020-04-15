Appearing on television channel India Today TV, Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari urged Indians to not communalise the pandemic.

“I would urge people to act not with hatred but with solidarity, both with other countries and especially with different communities within India,” Harari said. “I was very worried about some stories I heard that some people are blaming the epidemic on minorities.”

He said he was worried about the spread of the pandemic being blamed on the Muslim minority and being called a “deliberate act of terrorism”.

“This is complete nonsense and extremely dangerous,” Harari told India Today TV’s Rahul Kanwal.