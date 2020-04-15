Viral Video Watch: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern praises comedian Melanie Bracewell for impersonating her ‘You’ve done my makeup better than I do,’ the New Zealand prime minister commented on one of Bracewell’s Instagram posts. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram I turned myself into @jacindaardern cause what else is there to do A post shared by Melanie Bracewell (@melaniebracewell) on Mar 30, 2020 at 6:33pm PDT This is my life now I guess pic.twitter.com/NH5ICFI0vk— Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) April 2, 2020 View this post on Instagram I decided to recreate Jacinda's most iconic photos. I'm in too deep. A post shared by Melanie Bracewell (@melaniebracewell) on Apr 12, 2020 at 3:16pm PDT @meladoodle so the prime minister saw my tik tok omg #nz #jacindaardern ♬ Fast - Sueco the Child Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New Zealand Jacinda Ardern Read Comments Print