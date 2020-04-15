Around the Web Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana plays ‘Bella Ciao’ in a look inspired by The Professor of ‘Money Heist’ Khurrana also said that he wants to act in a similar role. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. 🎹 #MoneyHeist A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Apr 14, 2020 at 9:14am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ayushmann Khurrana actor Read Comments Print