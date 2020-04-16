Hello, Good evening . Hope you made good Dalgona coffee and bread pizza at home.



Our reporter @AnoopNbt met this migrant labour on road. There were no words.



I hope you will have a sound sleep in AC tonight since temperature is 40 plus now pic.twitter.com/NqF6QgFJmY — Ashish (@AshishXL) April 15, 2020

As the lockdown continuous, a tailor ‘s assistant named Bittu was evicted from his rented accommodation by his landlord in Delhi, and then beaten up by the police when he was trying to get to his sister’s house near the Race Course. The video was posted by Navbharat Times journalist Anup Pandey on Twitter.

In the video, Bittu can be seen crying after being hit by the police. “I will at least get to eat if I reach my sister’s house,” he said. “Here, I have nothing to eat. I will die of hunger.” He is out of work owing to the countrywide lockdown.

According to updates, Bittu managed to reach his sister’s home after the video was circulated widely on social media.