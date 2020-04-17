A village in Chittapur of Kalburgi - deemed hotspot for #COVID19- violates lockdown restrictions to host Siddhalingeswara chariot festival as 100s gather. Kalburgi reported d first #COVID19 death in d country. Death toll in district now at 3 with 18 active cases@XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/Wx6uF31DXG — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) April 16, 2020

Hundreds of people in a village of Karnataka’s Kalaburgi district violated the nationwide lockdown by gathering for a chariot festival during the Siddalingeshwara fair on Thursday. In videos posted on Twitter, attendees are seen gathered around a five-storey chariot with no social distancing.

The Karnataka state government said that no permission was given by the district authorities for the event, The News Minute reported. The district police have also registered a case, the report added.

Kalaburgi district of Karnataka was the first to record a Covid-19 death in the country. The district has also been identified as a hotspot.