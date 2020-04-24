Around the Web Watch: Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s private office building has become a quarantine zone The Khans refurbished the office space, under the guidance of the municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai, for use as a Covid-19 facility. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago View this post on Instagram #GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office ...a quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk #Repost @meerfoundationofficial ・・・ Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @my_bmc's guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before. A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Apr 22, 2020 at 4:10am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shah Rukh Khan covid-19 Read Comments Print