A family residing on Hilton Head Island in United States’ South Carolina spotted an alligator in the premises of its house where they were quarantining during the pandemic. Videos of the rescue of the alligators posted on Facebook were widely circulated.

It took four security guards to relocate the alligator to its home in a nearby lagoon, wjcl.com reported. In the videos, the alligator can be seen toppling an outdoor fire pit while guards attempted to catch it. Alligators are commonly known as “Big George” in the area.