South Africa President Ramaphosa steals show with mask mishap pic.twitter.com/TozA3Lddap — Daily Nation (@dailynation) April 24, 2020

Speaking to the media, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cracked jokes about his recent on-air face mask mishap (below). “For those who were laughing at me yesterday, let me tell you something. I am going to open a TV channel where I’m going to teach people how to put on a mask,” Ramaphosa said during his visit to a quarantine facility, reviewing South Africa’s preparedness to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, a video of Ramaphosa struggling to put on a face mask on live TV had gone viral on social media (above).