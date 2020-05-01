Hyderabad: Hundreds of migrant workers start walking towards home. Most of them hail from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Chattisgarh pic.twitter.com/wrMyYgOh5O — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) April 30, 2020

The great Covid-19 migrant exodus continues.

Thousands of migrant workers stranded across the country had to walk towards their hometowns after public transport in the country was halted as part of the government’s measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Even after a month of the nationwide lockdown, and new guidelines for migrant workers travelling towards their homes, their plight continues.

A video of labourers working in Telangana state walking towards their homes in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh was posted on Twitter by Mumbai Mirror and has been widely circulated on social media.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued guidelines to allow states to bring back migrant workers, tourists, and students stranded in other states because of the lockdown.