Coronavirus: Protestors in US storm Michigan statehouse against extended stay-at-home orders
Violating social distancing norms, armed protestors gathered and stormed the Michigan statehouse in Lansing, United States to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to extend the stay-at-home orders until May 15.
The protestors who entered the statehouse were not wearing face masks, and chanted, “This is the people’s house, you cannot lock us out.” They reportedly attempted to enter the floor of the chamber and had to be blocked by the state police and sergeants-at-arms.