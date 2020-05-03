Daniel Uhfelder, a lawyer in the Walton County of Florida, United States, strolled the beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper after they were reopened even as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic through social distancing and by staying indoors.

In many cultures, the Grim Reaper is seen as the symbol of death who visits to collect the souls of the dying people. The beaches in Walton County have reopened ahead of the planned schedule, CNN reported.

Uhfelder called the decision to reopen the beaches “premature”. “The danger of bringing all the people to our area and spreading the virus – I think it’s going to prolong the recovery we have,” he said. Uhfelder himself is a proponent of public beach access.