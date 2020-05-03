इटावा के बीबा मऊ गांव में फिर सामने आया यूपी पुलिस का बर्बर चेहरा।



SO संरक्षित सिपाही ने निर्दोष मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त युवक को बेरहमी से पीटा।

वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद मात्र दोषी सिपाही पर निलंबन की कार्रवाई अपर्याप्त। जांच करा SO को भी किया जाए निलंबित। pic.twitter.com/3xyGLuUsf0 — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 3, 2020

A video of a policeman mercilessly beating a man while pinning him on the ground with one foot has surfaced on social media. The video was reportedly shot on May 2 in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district and posted on Twitter by Samajwadi Party.

According to Samajwadi Party’s tweet, the man who was thrashed by the police officer was mentally challenged and the constable has been suspended after the video went viral. The political party also demanded suspension of the station officer.

According to the police, the man in the video has been identified as Sunil Yadav, who has a criminal background, News18 reported. The police officials said that Yadav attacked them when they arrived to arrest him after he threatened to “chop them into pieces” and also abused locals, the report added.