A police post or chowki in @etawahpolice , in the times of #Lockdown2 . Chowki incharge has been removed after this video of him and other cops making this man dance to a Sapna Chaudhary song went viral . Reason unclear , some ‘suggestions’ man had violated lockdown ! pic.twitter.com/tb0LXeMp8d — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) May 3, 2020

A video of a man dancing inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district has gone viral on social media. In the video, the police officials can be heard applauding and cheering the man while he performs, presumably to entertain them.

The police officer in-charge of the station where the incident took place has been relieved of his duties, NDTV reported.