Watch: Why was this man dancing inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district?
Who made him do it? The police personnel watching him seemed to be enjoying the performance.
A video of a man dancing inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district has gone viral on social media. In the video, the police officials can be heard applauding and cheering the man while he performs, presumably to entertain them.
The police officer in-charge of the station where the incident took place has been relieved of his duties, NDTV reported.