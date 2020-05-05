Around the Web ‘Bois locker room’: Instagram user explains why the comments blaming women were utterly wrong Some on social media tried to justify the chats that took place in the derogatory Instagram group. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram A group of teenagers from Delhi were caught with a group chat in which they degraded women in every way possible. I would like to answer back to some of the comments that stood out to me while I followed this exposé. @anuvaa @ashnaasharma A post shared by Krantikari (@moosejattana) on May 3, 2020 at 8:34pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sexual harassment teenagers Print