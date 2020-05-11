Where's my 2 am friend? Oh deer, he's in my kitchen!



A spotted deer slipped and fell from a small cliff near Mumbai's national park straight into a home at Mahatma Phule Chawl near Powai at 1.30 am.



A seven-member rescue squad took to it to a rehab centre

Via @ChatterjeeBadri pic.twitter.com/KEs75Dn9Y7 — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) May 10, 2020

A spotted deer was seen sitting inside a home in a slum near Mumbai’s Powai locality after it fell through the roof of the house. Forest officials believed that the deer might have ended up on the roof of the house after being chased by a tiger, The Times of India reported. The deer was rescued and taken to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s Rescue Centre for Rehabilitation, the report added.