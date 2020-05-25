Around the Web Want your face printed on your mask? A shop in Kerala’s Kottayam is offering just this service This way, everyone can still recognise you. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago At Kottayam, Kerala, they print your face on the mask so that even when you wear the mask, people can recognise you. It takes 15 minutes to print. Cost - ₹60. #innovation #ideas pic.twitter.com/VDk4WNzyPd— Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) May 24, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala masks Read Comments Print