#LocustAttack locust attack in jaipur 🥺😑 pray for india friends 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/H3j1Ja3oTt — dolly 💞 (@dollybiblio) May 25, 2020

Residents of many areas of Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, spotted large swarms of locusts on Monday. Rajasthan, along with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, has already been affected by the crop-eating pest this year.

“On May 22, similar locust swarms had entered Jaipur,” BR Karwa, deputy director at the Agriculture Department, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “This was the first instance since 1993 that locust swarms entered the city. The locusts went over localities such as Vidhyadhar Nagar and Shastri Nagar before flying towards Dausa. There were lakhs of locusts coming from western Rajasthan after originating in Pakistan.”

The deputy director also said that more such swarms are expected in the coming days.