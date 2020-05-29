Play

India’s security forces said they averted a major terrorist attack after a vehicle containing improvised explosive device was intercepted and destroyed by the bomb disposal squad on Wednesday, reported NDTV. The incident took place in Pulwama in Kashmir.

In this context, the Hindi TV channel Republic Bharat blamed Pakistan for planning an attack on India by sending in locusts. “We foiled another attack that Pakistan planned to execute against India,” anchor Arnab Goswami said. “Why do these locust biryani-eating Pakistanis not understand?”

Goswami’s channel also portrayed a bizarre mock-fight between two adults claiming to represent India and Pakistan, respectively, during its live debate analysing the incident in Pulwama.

And who thought that the 4th war would be fought on television😝😝#RepublicTV pic.twitter.com/IXU9VZKMAm — Abhishek Kaushik (@kaushikabhi11) May 29, 2020

In another clip, Goswami was seen taunting Pakistan by saying that the country that planned to go to war against India has lost its battle against locusts.