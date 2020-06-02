Watch: Long queues seen yesterday for the famous Tirupati 'laddu' as sales began yesterday at subsidised rates in Hyderabad amid #lockdown. pic.twitter.com/Bkq4eEHhGI — NDTV (@ndtv) June 1, 2020

Tirupati laddus, considered a sacred offering of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, were being sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 in Hyderabad. Since entry to the well-known temple has been barred since March 25 because of the lockdown, around 1.35 lakh of the discounted laddus were sent to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Hyderabad’s Himayatnagar area, of which 1.10 lakh were sold within two days after sales began on Sunday, TheNewsMinute reported.

However, physical distancing took a backseat as large crowds gathered outside the packed centre to collect the laddus, reported NDTV. After local authorities intervened, physical distancing was observed more strictly on Monday.