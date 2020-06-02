Watch: Devotees in Hyderabad ignore physical distancing for Tirupati laddu sale
Over one lakh of the famous laddus were being sold at half price.
Tirupati laddus, considered a sacred offering of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, were being sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 in Hyderabad. Since entry to the well-known temple has been barred since March 25 because of the lockdown, around 1.35 lakh of the discounted laddus were sent to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Hyderabad’s Himayatnagar area, of which 1.10 lakh were sold within two days after sales began on Sunday, TheNewsMinute reported.
However, physical distancing took a backseat as large crowds gathered outside the packed centre to collect the laddus, reported NDTV. After local authorities intervened, physical distancing was observed more strictly on Monday.