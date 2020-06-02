At Lucknow's Alambagh bus station , I spoke to passengers inside a east UP bound govt bus as inter district services resumed in UP today . These three gentlemen came on a Shramik Special from Karnataka and said things were unorganized both in the train and at the bus station ... pic.twitter.com/NPWII9Npif — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) June 1, 2020

Migrant workers who returned to Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow from Karnataka with the intention of travelling to Jaunpur have complained of the state’s ill-managed bus services.

“We arrived here today morning on a Shramik Special train and have been asking the authorities around for further instructions but have not received any,” one of the workers told NDTV’s Alok Pandey. “We boarded this bus after asking the conductor.”

The bus that he boarded was headed to Varanasi, and the worker had planned to get off at Jaunpur on the way. However, the driver had reportedly said that the bus would leave only when it was full to its capacity.

The migrant workers also complained of lack of physical distancing on the Shramik Special trains. “There were four people on each berth,” he said. “We got food and water only at some stations.”