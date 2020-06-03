Around the Web Watch: Crowds vandalise and rob Macy’s iconic flagship store in New York City It took quite some time for the police to arrive. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Cops running into Macy's at Herald Square as it was being looted. Hundreds of looters and rioters here with absolutely no concerns about cops being here pic.twitter.com/NItOU7POiL— Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States George Floyd Read Comments Print