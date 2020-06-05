Caught on camera: Jodhpur police constable kneels on a person’s neck for stepping out without a mask
‘If a policeman is being slapped and punched while in uniform, then it is embarrassing for the entire society,’ the DCP said.
As the world continues to protest against the death of African-American George Floyd in the United States after a white officer knelt on his neck during an arrest, a similar incident has been reported from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A video of a police official kneeling on the neck of a man has been widely circulated on social media.
The incident took place on Thursday, The Indian Express reported. According to the report, Mukesh Kumar Prajapat had stepped out without a mask and was caught by two police constables. The police officials alleged that Prajapat attacked them and they acted in self-defence.
“When the constable approached him and inquired why he was not wearing a mask, the person immediately pulled up a mask and threatened them that he will gouge their eyes,” Jodhpur (West) Deputy Commissioner of Police Priti Chandra was quoted as saying. “The policemen called for a jeep but before it could arrive, the man started slapping and punching both the constables – there are videos of the same. If a policeman is being slapped and punched while in uniform, then it is embarrassing for the entire society. I feel the society should be matured enough to realise that if a man is in uniform, then it shouldn’t mean that the person should be criticised without a reason,” she added.