Viral Video Watch: Tesla Model 3 crashes into an overturned truck while on autopilot mode The driver did not suffer any injuries, reports said. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 🚨🚨🚨Tesla Model 3 plows info overturned truck on highway. I'm sure the driver was paying complete attention to the road and wasn't relying on autopilot because he was told the car could drive itself....$TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/cHjueqH0j4— Fred Lambert is never getting his Roadster 🐓 (@jsin86524368) June 1, 2020