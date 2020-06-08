Watch: On the walls of Ottoman-style mosques, one can spot ‘bird palaces’
These structures are found on mosques built between the 16th and 18th centuries.
“At the very core, the mosque is the sacred place of Islam. It is where men and women and children go to pray,” says University of Michigan art history professor Christiane Gruber. But, according to her research on bird houses at mosques, some make room for other, non-human creatures too.
