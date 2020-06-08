A video showing a woman in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, pleading for her Covid-19-afflicted brother, a policeman attached to Matunga police station, to be given a hospital bed was circulated widely on social media on Sunday.

“My brother has been performing his duties for the past two months,” she said. “Our family doctor advised a blood test. My brother had typhoid, but then he developed breathing issues.”

She then said that several hospitals had refused to admit him despite repeated attempts, and others were asking for exorbitant fees. “We went to so many hospitals but all are asking for a Covid-19 report. They refuse to admit my brother, who himself is a Covid-19 warrior.”

In response to the video, Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner of administration at Mumbai Police, as well as BJP MLA Ram Kadam, who posted the video, said the policeman’s family “did not contact the helpline,” according to Hindustan Times. His admission was refused because authorities were awaiting his Covid-19 test reports, Kadam claimed.

Later in the day, Senior Inspector Vijay Singh Ghatge and another senior officer reportedly visited his home and made sure he was taken to a government hospital, according to Mumbai Mirror.